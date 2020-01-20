14:11
Power engineers’ case: Sapar Isakov refuses to participate in hearings

Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov said today during consideration of appeal against verdict of the Sverdlovsky District Court that he would not participate in the hearings.

According to him, he does not consider it necessary to do this, since all the courts, as Sapar Isakov noted, are biased and make politically motivated decisions. «My lawyers will speak on my behalf. But I will continue to fight,» he assured.

Recall, the former prime minister Sapar Isakov was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The former head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev, the former prime minister Zhantoro Satybaldiev and the head of Electric Stations OJSC Salaydin Avazov were sentenced to different prison terms. The former head of the HPP modernization group Temirlan Brimkulov and a commercial director of Electric Stations Zholdoshbek Nazarov were released in the courtroom. Former ministers of finances and energy Olga Lavrova and Osmonbek Artykbaev must pay fines.
