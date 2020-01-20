12:40
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Sapar Isakov's lawyers appeal to Constitutional Chamber of Kyrgyzstan

Lawyers of the former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov appealed to the Constitutional Chamber of Kyrgyzstan. Zamir Zhooshev said at a hearing at the Bishkek City Court on consideration of appeals from the defenders of the accused within the case on modernization of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant.

The lawyer noted the inconsistency of the articles of the Criminal Procedure Code of Kyrgyzstan with the Basic Law, allowing to extend the period of detention of defendants. Zamir Zhooshev added that stay in a cell for over one year without a reasoned court ruling violated presumption of innocence and its constitutional principle. He asked the court to send an appeal to the Constitutional Chamber and to suspend the criminal case.

Recall, the former prime minister Sapar Isakov was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The former head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev, the former prime minister Zhantoro Satybaldiev and the head of Electric Stations OJSC Salaydin Avazov were sentenced to different prison terms. The former head of the HPP modernization group Temirlan Brimkulov and a commercial director of Electric Stations Zholdoshbek Nazarov were released in the courtroom. Former ministers of finances and energy Olga Lavrova and Osmonbek Artykbaev must pay fines.
link: https://24.kg/english/140964/
views: 90
Print
Related
Sapar Isakov wishes journalists a happy New Year
President Jeenbekov tells about Sapar Isakov’s case
Historical Museum repair. Sapar Isakov forcibly taken to court
Sapar Isakov refuses to attend trial of Historical Museum repair case
Ex-PM Sapar Isakov sentenced to 15 years in prison
Power specialists’ case. Sapar Isakov about revenge for dismissal of Matraimov
Bishkek HPP modernization. Acceptance act approved under Sooronbai Jeenbekov
State prosecution asks for Sapar Isakov 15 years in prison
Sapar Isakov about ties of Khabibula Abdukadyr with Matraimov, Jeenbekov
Trial of HPP modernization case. Sapar Isakov not admit his guilt
Popular
Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city
Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh
Bishkek takes 410th place in Cost of Living Index Bishkek takes 410th place in Cost of Living Index
20 January, Monday
12:13
Mountain passes’ roads scattered with sand and gravel to prevent icing Mountain passes’ roads scattered with sand and gravel t...
11:28
Sapar Isakov's lawyers appeal to Constitutional Chamber of Kyrgyzstan
11:13
Famous manaschi Saparbek Kasmambetov passes away
10:41
Man falls on the roof of a store in Bishkek
10:24
Two people killed, 7 injured in traffic accident on Bishkek-Torugart highway
18 January, Saturday
15:24
Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov