Sapar Isakov's lawyers appeal to Constitutional Chamber of Kyrgyzstan

Lawyers of the former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov appealed to the Constitutional Chamber of Kyrgyzstan. Zamir Zhooshev said at a hearing at the Bishkek City Court on consideration of appeals from the defenders of the accused within the case on modernization of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant.

The lawyer noted the inconsistency of the articles of the Criminal Procedure Code of Kyrgyzstan with the Basic Law, allowing to extend the period of detention of defendants. Zamir Zhooshev added that stay in a cell for over one year without a reasoned court ruling violated presumption of innocence and its constitutional principle. He asked the court to send an appeal to the Constitutional Chamber and to suspend the criminal case.

Recall, the former prime minister Sapar Isakov was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The former head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev, the former prime minister Zhantoro Satybaldiev and the head of Electric Stations OJSC Salaydin Avazov were sentenced to different prison terms. The former head of the HPP modernization group Temirlan Brimkulov and a commercial director of Electric Stations Zholdoshbek Nazarov were released in the courtroom. Former ministers of finances and energy Olga Lavrova and Osmonbek Artykbaev must pay fines.