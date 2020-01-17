14:21
Wounded snow leopard gets gift - 9 kilograms of meat

Unindifferent citizens began to help the wounded snow leopard Zhaabars. Bugu-Ene Public Foundation posted on Facebook.

«Alina Bekzhanova brought our snow leopard 9 kg of meat. She brought such a gift on foot in such a cold weather... Then, suddenly, money was transferred to our electronic wallet ELSOM for the foundation,» the organization noted.

The animal is in the rehabilitation center of Bugu-Ene Public Foundation in Novopokrovka village.

The wounded snow leopard was found on a tree in a forest in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan in January 9. It was transported to Bishkek and underwent surgery. The state of the predator is assessed as satisfactory. It will have a second operation. The State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry, together with law enforcement agencies, finds out who shot at the leopard. The animal was named Zhaabars.

The second leopard was found in Naryn region. The predator tried to attack the cattle, but the dogs scared it. The animal ran into a barn and no longer tried to escape. It turned out after examination that it was a female about 11-12 years old. She was named Ak-Moor and taken to a rehabilitation center in Ananyevo village.
