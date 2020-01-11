16:06
Wounded snow leopard operated on in Bishkek

Condition of a wounded snow leopard is satisfactory. Zarina Esenbaeva, Spokesperson for the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU), told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the animal raises its head a little, drinks water.

The day before, it was operated on by Candidates of Veterinary Sciences Nikolai Podgorny, Nurkul Myrzakanov and Bakyt Azhybekov on the basis of the Kyrgyz National Agrarian University named after K. I. Skryabin.

«X-ray photograph showed that there were more than 60 pellets in the area of ​​the animal’s head. The operation has lasted 1.5 hours. During this time, 18 pellets have been removed from the forehead, eye, mouth and tongue of the snow leopard. Two pellets were removed from the right eye. Visibility of the left eye is not more than 40 percent,» said Zarina Esenbaeva.

The remaining pellets in the neck part and shoulder blades were not removed, because the effect of anesthesia ended. But, according to doctors, they will come out after proper antibiotic therapy. Pellets in the frontal part, eyes and tongue had to be removed.

The snow leopard is approximately two years old.

The animal was found on January 9 on a tree in forest in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan. It was transported to Bishkek. Snow leopards are in the list of endangered animals in Kyrgyzstan. The penalty for their shooting is 1.5 million soms.
