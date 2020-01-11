17:37
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Another rescued snow leopard transported to Bishkek

Another rescued snow leopard was transported to Bishkek from Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. Zarina Esenbaeva, Spokesperson for the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU), told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, residents of Dzhumgal told Bars group that they had discovered the animal.

«Employees of NABU and the State Agency for Environmental Protection left for the place and found the debilitated animal in a barn,» Zarina Esenbaeva told.

According to owner of the barn, the snow leopard wanted to attack cattle, but the dogs scared it. The predator ran into the open barn and no longer tried to escape.

The resident drove the dogs away and immediately informed the local hunting expert, and then the Bars group.

The animal was brought to the office of NABU-Kyrgyzstan in the capital, where it was examined by a veterinarian Bakyt Azhybekov.

According to him, the snow leopard is supposedly 11-12 years old. It has three teeth missing.

«This suggests that the animal will not be able to hunt on its own. It needs good care and medical supervision. The snow leopard has eaten, growls at others and is in a stressful state,» the veterinarian added.

A wounded snow leopard was delivered from Talas region to Bishkek the day before. It was operated on — some of the pellets were removed. The predator will have to undergo another operation.
link:
views: 60
Print
Related
Wounded snow leopard operated on in Bishkek
Number of leopards increases to 14 in Sarychat-Ertash nature reserve
Camera traps capture snow leopards, other animals in Khan-Teniri park
Camera traps capture snow leopard, rare animals in Issyk-Kul region
Skin of snow leopard found in Kyrchyn ethnic camp
Mascot of World Nomad Games - snow leopard
Snow leopards to be closer. Kyrgyzstan to get new camera traps
Specialists discuss snow leopard study methods in Bishkek
International forum on protection of snow leopard adopts Bishkek Declaration
Kyrgyzstan lost 30 percent of glaciers. And continues to lose
Popular
Border conflict: Note of protest handed to Ambassador of Tajikistan Border conflict: Note of protest handed to Ambassador of Tajikistan
Border conflict: Red Crescent Society office helps evacuated villagers Border conflict: Red Crescent Society office helps evacuated villagers
Border conflict: Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan instructs to tighten security Border conflict: Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan instructs to tighten security
U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan condemns attack on journalist Bolot Temirov U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan condemns attack on journalist Bolot Temirov
11 January, Saturday
17:10
Another rescued snow leopard transported to Bishkek Another rescued snow leopard transported to Bishkek
16:55
Fire in Navat cafe extinguished
16:22
Online registration of legal entities becomes available throughout Kyrgyzstan
16:12
Navat cafe on fire in Bishkek
16:07
Award weapon case. Preventive measure to Egor Skobeev extended