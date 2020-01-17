Wounded snow leopard brought from Talas region is recovering

Wounded snow leopard, who was brought to Bishkek from Talas region, is recovering. Press service of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The snow leopard is reportedly under constant surveillance of employees of the state agency and veterinarians. Its condition has improved.

«According to the attending veterinarian Saltanat Seitova, the snow leopard is given antibiotics, drugs for resolution of hematomas and to relieve swelling; eye drops are used to improve vision,» the agency said.

Information that one of the leopard’s eyes leaked out was not confirmed. The animal has both eyes; they just see poorly. Doctors hope that the general condition and vision of the leopard will improve after treatment.

The leopard’s diet includes beef, fillet, soft bones.

The wounded snow leopard was found on a tree in a forest in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan in January 9. It was transported to Bishkek and underwent surgery. The state of the predator is assessed as satisfactory. It will have a second operation. The State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry, together with law enforcement agencies, finds out who shot at the leopard. The animal was named Zhaabars. It is currently in the rehabilitation center of Bugu-Ene Public Foundation in Novopokrovka village.

The second leopard was found in Naryn region. The predator tried to attack the cattle, but the dogs scared it. The animal ran into a barn and no longer tried to escape. It turned out after examination that it was a female about 11-12 years old. She was named Ak-Moor and taken to a rehabilitation center in Ananyevo village.