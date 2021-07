Snow leopards have been discovered on the territory of Kan-Achuu nature park for the first time. UNDP reported.

Biologists are studying the snow leopard’s habitat and installing camera traps on the territory of Kan-Achuu, in Toguz-Toro district of Jalal-Abad region. Members of the expedition managed to photograph them. In order not to disturb the animals, they immediately left the territory.

Kan-Achuu is a relatively young nature park with a six-year history, created in Toguz-Toro district to protect rare and endangered animals and plants. The fact that snow leopards are living there and the increasing number of ungulates indicates a positive effect of conservation measures taken in the park since its creation.