Murder of teenager in Kemin: Accused sentenced to 15 years in prison

Accused of rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Head of the Criminal and Civil Proceedings Department of the Prosecutor’s Office of Chui region, Nurlan Tagaev, told 24.kg news agency.
According to him, such a decision was made by the Kemin District Court. The district prosecutor’s office is preparing an appeal to the Chui Regional Court.
In September 2019, a 14-year-old girl disappeared in Kemin district of Kyrgyzstan. Two days later, her body was found in an abandoned house. A teenager was brutally killed by a 20-year-old resident of Kashkelen village. According to preliminary data, he tried to rape the minor, and when she began to resist, beat her to death.