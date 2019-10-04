Suspect in murder of 14-year-old girl in Kemin placed in detention center

Suspect in murder of a 14-year-old girl in Kemin district of Kyrgyzstan was placed in a pretrial detention center 1. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The man was taken into custody for two months.

«The suspect was previously convicted of robbery and theft. The decision was made by the Tokmak City Court,» the law enforcement agencies said.

The 14-year-old girl went missing in Kemin district on September 20. Her body was found in an abandoned house two days later. It turned out that the girl was brutally killed by a 20-year-old resident of Kashkelen village. According to preliminary data, he tried to rape the minor, and when she began to resist, he beat her up to death.