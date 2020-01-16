Atambayev’s case: Former president’s children and wife allowed to visit him

Eldest son of the former president of the country Almazbek Atambayev, Seyidbek Atambayev, was allowed to visit his father. Almazbek Atambayev’s lawyer Sergei Slesarev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the arrested former head of state also met with his wife Raisa and his youngest son Kadyr.

«My client feels well. He does not complain about anything. I am starting to study the materials of the criminal case on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8. I am partially acquainted with results of the examinations. As for the psychiatric examination, I can’t say anything about it yet. I did not see the conclusion,» Sergei Slesarev told.

Almazbek Atambayev is suspected of eight counts: «Organizing a riot», «Attempted murder», «Organizing a murder», «Murder», «Hostage-taking», «Illegal arms trafficking», «Threat or violence against government official», «Obstruction of investigation» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to preliminary data, 12 people are accused in the case. Two of them — the former chief of the people’s headquarters Kiyas Smailov and the ex-head of Dan state enterprise Alga Kylychev — entered into a plea bargain, their cases will be severed into separate action. The criminal case has 50 volumes.