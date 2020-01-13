13:50
Brother of parliamentary deputy placed in pretrial detention center

Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek granted request of investigators and ordered to arrest the Director of the Information and Consulting Center of the State Migration Service Bakhtiyar Tolonov with keeping him in the pre-trial detention center 1 in the capital. Court office informed 24.kg news agency.

According to investigators, Bakhtiyar Tolonov demanded money from an entrepreneur for issue of a license.

The woman is the head of the company, which is engaged in employment of Kyrgyzstanis abroad. Earlier, licenses for the right to work were revoked from her. She turned to the State Migration Service to renew them. The decision was to be made by the Director of the Information and Consulting Center of the State Migration Service Bakhtiyar Tolonov. He demanded $ 800 for it, but was not going to issue a license.

As a result, the woman applied to the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes. The state service registered the application. Pre-trial proceedings began on the case.

The Chairman of the Commission for Provision of Labor Quotas to Kyrgyzstanis abroad was detained.
