Director of the Information and Consulting Center of the State Migration Service, Bakhtiyar Tolonov, was detained for a bribe. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The official was a Chairman of the Commission on Provision of Labor Quotas abroad for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic. He extorted $ 800. He was detained by the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes.

Bakhtiyar Tolonov is the brother of the deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Tolonov.