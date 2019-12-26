13:29
Ex-Prosecutor General Azimbek Beknazarov becomes Ambassador to Malaysia

Azimbek Beknazarov became an Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Malaysia. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The head of state Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a corresponding decree.

He noted at a year-end press conference yesterday that Azimbek Beknazarov would cope with the work of the Ambassador and he himself offered him this job.

Earlier, a scandal erupted at the diplomatic mission of Kyrgyzstan in Malaysia. Former ambassador Kylychbek Sultan stated corruption at the diplomatic mission. The Security Council accused Kylychbek Sultan himself of violations.
