President Jeenbekov tells about success of Safe City project

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov told about success of Safe City project.

According to him, trials have been completed, the project has already begun operating.

«The number of traffic accidents has decreased by 40 percent in Bishkek, in Chui region — by 50 percent. The second stage will be implemented in seven regions and Osh city,» the head of state said.

He said that a tender has been held, the company has already been determined.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov added that the establishment of Patrol Police would also become a milestone in the fight against corruption. «We have budgeted 200 million soms for accomplishment of this goal,» he stressed.

Salaries of police officers will be increased by 40 percent from 2020.
