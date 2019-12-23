Avalanche descends on Bishkek-Osh highway

An avalanche with a preliminary volume of 2,000 cubic meters descended at about 8.30 p.m. on the 199th kilometer of Bishkek-Osh highway in two places on December 21. The Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The length of the avalanche was 40 meters, and the width — 9-10 meters, height — 2.5 meters. The road was completely cleared and the traffic was restored at 11.00 p.m. The road was cleared in Suusamyr valley, as well as on Ala-Bel, Too-Ashuu and Kok-Bel passes.

Employees of road maintenance departments continue clearing the road from snow. Snow height in some sections of the road is 40-80 centimeters.