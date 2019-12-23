12:29
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Avalanche descends on Bishkek-Osh highway

An avalanche with a preliminary volume of 2,000 cubic meters descended at about 8.30 p.m. on the 199th kilometer of Bishkek-Osh highway in two places on December 21. The Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The length of the avalanche was 40 meters, and the width — 9-10 meters, height — 2.5 meters. The road was completely cleared and the traffic was restored at 11.00 p.m. The road was cleared in Suusamyr valley, as well as on Ala-Bel, Too-Ashuu and Kok-Bel passes.

Employees of road maintenance departments continue clearing the road from snow. Snow height in some sections of the road is 40-80 centimeters.
link:
views: 109
Print
Related
Emergency Situations Ministry warns of avalanches on Karakol - Enilchek road
Citizen of Belgium killed by avalanche in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
Avalanche descends on Osh - Irkeshtam highway. Road closed
Two people rescued from car hit by avalanche in Chon-Alai
Anti-avalanche gallery to be built on Bishkek-Osh highway for $40 mln
Two avalanches descend in Jalal-Abad region
Triggering of avalanches to take place on Bishkek-Osh highway
Avalanche descends on Myrza-Ake - Kara-Kuldzha road in Osh region
Avalanche descends on Myrza-Ake - Kara-Kuldzha road
$42 mln to be spent on protection of Bishkek – Osh highway from avalanches
Popular
CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption
Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan
Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020 Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020
Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules
23 December, Monday
10:56
Avalanche descends on Bishkek-Osh highway Avalanche descends on Bishkek-Osh highway
10:39
Kyrgyzstanis win two medals at International Jiu-Jitsu Tournament
10:23
Filmmaker Bolot Shamshiev passes away in Kyrgyzstan
10:06
Project on PPP in preschool education sector to be expanded in Kyrgyzstan
09:45
National Statistical Committee tells about purpose of population census 2020
22 December, Sunday
13:00
Kyrgyzstani from Talas tells how to become successful businessman in Moscow
21 December, Saturday
13:24
CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption