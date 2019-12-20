National football team of Kyrgyzstan loses 5 positions in FIFA ranking over year

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan has lost five positions in the FIFA ranking over year.

FIFA presented its latest ranking in 2019 the day before. It includes 210 teams. The top three are Belgium (1,765 points), France (1,733) and Brazil (1,712).

Kyrgyzstan takes the 96th place with 1,240 points.

The previous ranking was released on November 28. The team of Kyrgyzstan occupied the same place in it. It has not played any games since then. In total, the team had 11 matches over the year. The sportsmen won three, drew two and lost six matches, having scored 19 goals and missed 17.

In 2017, Kyrgyzstan took the 115th place in the FIFA ranking, and in 2018 — the 91st.