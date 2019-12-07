Train dedicated to EAEU runs in Moscow metro

A thematic train was launched on the ring line of the Moscow metro in honor of the fifth anniversary of the Eurasian Economic Union. The Eurasian Economic Commission reported.

The train has five two-section cars. The interior of each of them is dedicated to one of the countries of the union: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. Passengers will be able to learn interesting facts about the countries, get acquainted with their industries.

«The data on the national cuisine are also indicated. Each car contains information about EAEU, when and why it was created, what the EEC does,» the commission said.