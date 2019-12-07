New head of 9th Directorate of SCNS appointed

Colonel Sanzhar Erkinbaev was appointed a head of the Ninth Directorate of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (former State Security Service) in the rank of a Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Sanzhar Erkinbaev previously held a post of the First Deputy Chief of the Ninth Directorate. Before that he was a commander of the military unit No. 714 of the National Guard of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan.

In 2017, President Almazbek Atambayev awarded him with the Dank medal.

In 2016, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, being the Prime Minister, awarded Sanzhar Erkinbaev with an engraved watch in honor of the Independence Day.

It is known that Sanzhar Erkinbaev took part in a special operation in Koi-Tash.

Earlier, the head of the Ninth Directorate of the SCNS was a Colonel of Special Services Timur Shabdanbekov, who was appointed on March 1, 2019. The reason for his dismissal is unknown.