12:59
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Winter counting of wild animals and birds starts in Kyrgyzstan

Winter counting of wild animals and birds has begun in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry reported.

The main hunting, as well as rare and endangered species of animals included in the Endangered Species List of Kyrgyzstan are counted.

«Work is being carried out in hunting areas and in specially protected areas using GPS navigators. They help to obtain accurate and reliable data when watching wild animals. The results obtained will help to estimate the effectiveness of measures taken to protect populations, as well as the current state of the animal world and the forecast of expected changes,» the state agency noted.

Most works are carried out in the mountains at an altitude of more than 3,000 — 4,000 meters above the sea level.
link:
views: 32
Print
Related
Population of Persian gazelles planned to be restored in Issyk-Kul region
Number of rare birds increases in Kyrgyzstan
Endangered bird rescued in Bazar-Korgon
Yekaterinburg –Bishkek flight delayed for 6 hours because of flock of birds
Popular
Artists against gender inequality. Kyrk Choro wants to shut their mouth Artists against gender inequality. Kyrk Choro wants to shut their mouth
Feminnale scandal. Minister of Culture calls exhibition provocative Feminnale scandal. Minister of Culture calls exhibition provocative
Incident at Kumtor mine. Prime Minister instructs to step up search work Incident at Kumtor mine. Prime Minister instructs to step up search work
Feminnale scandal. Director of Museum of Fine Arts dismissed Feminnale scandal. Director of Museum of Fine Arts dismissed
6 December, Friday
12:45
Winter counting of wild animals and birds starts in Kyrgyzstan Winter counting of wild animals and birds starts in Kyr...
12:06
Checkpoint monitoring system created in Kyrgyzstan
11:52
Singer from Kyrgyzstan to perform in final of Romansiada competition
11:08
Shooting on Southern highway in Bishkek. Offender arrested
10:18
Smuggled goods get into Kyrgyzstan mainly from Tajikistan
5 December, Thursday
18:18
New agreement between EU and Kyrgyzstan may be signed in 2020