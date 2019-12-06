Winter counting of wild animals and birds starts in Kyrgyzstan

Winter counting of wild animals and birds has begun in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry reported.

The main hunting, as well as rare and endangered species of animals included in the Endangered Species List of Kyrgyzstan are counted.

«Work is being carried out in hunting areas and in specially protected areas using GPS navigators. They help to obtain accurate and reliable data when watching wild animals. The results obtained will help to estimate the effectiveness of measures taken to protect populations, as well as the current state of the animal world and the forecast of expected changes,» the state agency noted.

Most works are carried out in the mountains at an altitude of more than 3,000 — 4,000 meters above the sea level.