Dozens of rare bird species discovered 15 kilometers from Bishkek

UNDP in Kyrgyzstan and the Nature Foundation, with the support of the Ministry of Natural Resources, organized a field trip to a Key Ornithological Area near Bishkek—one of the country’s most significant biodiversity zones.

The visit was attended by the Ambassadors of France and Turkey, representatives of the Chinese Embassy, and the World Bank. Within just a few hours, experts recorded around 40 bird species, including the white-tailed eagle — the only confirmed nesting case of this species in Kyrgyzstan.

Scientists note that the area is an essential part of the Central Asian migratory route but faces multiple threats, such as urban development, pollution, poaching, and habitat modification.

Following the visit, specialists emphasized the need for stronger protection of the territory and the integration of nature-based solutions into urban planning.