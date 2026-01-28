Osh region resident fined for keeping Red Book golden eagle

Environmental inspectors have uncovered a case of illegal keeping of a golden eagle in Kara-Kuldzha district of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision reported.

Information about the violation was received by the Osh Regional Department of the Environmental Supervision Service on January 27. During an inspection carried out jointly with Bars-2 group, inspectors identified the individual who was keeping the bird.

The rare bird, listed in the Red Book of Endangered Species of the Kyrgyz Republic, was being held in captivity at a private home belonging to a local resident. Thanks to the joint efforts of government agencies and environmentalists from NABU organization, the bird of prey was returned to its natural habitat.

Following the inspection, environmental officials drew up an official report under Article 262-1 of the Code of Offenses. The man was fined 20,000 soms.

Specialists examined the golden eagle and, after confirming that it was healthy, released it back into the wild.