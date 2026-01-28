13:03
USD 87.45
EUR 103.72
RUB 1.14
English

Osh region resident fined for keeping Red Book golden eagle

Environmental inspectors have uncovered a case of illegal keeping of a golden eagle in Kara-Kuldzha district of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision reported.

Information about the violation was received by the Osh Regional Department of the Environmental Supervision Service on January 27. During an inspection carried out jointly with Bars-2 group, inspectors identified the individual who was keeping the bird.

The rare bird, listed in the Red Book of Endangered Species of the Kyrgyz Republic, was being held in captivity at a private home belonging to a local resident. Thanks to the joint efforts of government agencies and environmentalists from NABU organization, the bird of prey was returned to its natural habitat.

Following the inspection, environmental officials drew up an official report under Article 262-1 of the Code of Offenses. The man was fined 20,000 soms.

Specialists examined the golden eagle and, after confirming that it was healthy, released it back into the wild.
link: https://24.kg/english/359586/
views: 137
Print
Related
Dozens of rare bird species discovered 15 kilometers from Bishkek
12,600 parrots imported from Kyrgyzstan to Krasnoyarsk in 2025
Golden eagles rescued in Issyk-Kul region: Villagers kept predatory birds
New birdwatching trails opened in Kyrgyzstan
Illegal import of exotic birds from Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan prevented
Employees of Natural Resources Ministry seize golden eagle on Ala-Too square
Rare species of vultures discovered in Kyrgyzstan
Winter counting of wild animals and birds starts in Kyrgyzstan
Number of rare birds increases in Kyrgyzstan
Yekaterinburg –Bishkek flight delayed for 6 hours because of flock of birds
Popular
World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market
Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste
Hungary interested in use of digital technologies in Kyrgyzstan’s elections Hungary interested in use of digital technologies in Kyrgyzstan’s elections
Kyrgyzkomur mines over 1.3 million tons of coal in 2025 Kyrgyzkomur mines over 1.3 million tons of coal in 2025
28 January, Wednesday
12:54
Parliamentary delegation to pay official visit to Russia at the end of March Parliamentary delegation to pay official visit to Russi...
12:45
Parliament approves agreement on school construction with Saudi Arabia
12:33
Europe and Central Asia enter 2026 with slowing economy
12:08
Osh region resident fined for keeping Red Book golden eagle
11:55
SCNS detains Osh court employees for fictitious employment