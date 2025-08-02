30 goitered gazelles released into the wild in Issyk-Kul region

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic has released 30 goitered gazelles into the wild in Issyk-Kul region as part of ongoing efforts to preserve and restore biodiversity. The ministry’s press service reported.

Some 25 gazelles were originally brought from Uzbekistan in 2021–2022 under a special conservation project. Thanks to proper care and favorable environmental conditions, their population has grown from 25 to 70 over the past four years. Of these, 30 were released into the wild today.

The remaining gazelles are expected to be relocated to other areas of the region next year, where suitable habitats are currently being prepared.

The ministry emphasized that this initiative marks an important step in wildlife conservation and the restoration of populations of rare animal species.