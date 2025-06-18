Golden eagles rescued in Issyk-Kul region: Villagers kept predatory birds

Employees of NABU Kyrgyzstan, together with inspectors from the regional department of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology, carried out a raid in Bokonbayevo village, located in Ton district of Issyk-Kul region, during which seven golden eagles were seized from private households where they were kept illegally.

According to the organization, four of the birds were released back into the wild after veterinary inspection. The remaining three — a golden eagle chick, an adult imperial eagle, and its chick — were placed under the care of NABU Kyrgyzstan. They are currently being rehabilitated at Suluu-Terek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Kemin district.

Four administrative protocols were drawn up for the illegal keeping of wild birds of prey, and the responsible individuals were fined.

In addition to the raid, specialists conducted awareness-raising work with local residents about the importance of wildlife conservation and humane treatment of animals.

NABU Kyrgyzstan reminded that all birds of prey — including golden eagles and hawks — are protected by the state, and keeping them illegally is punishable by law.