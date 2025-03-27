New birdwatching trails opened in Kyrgyzstan

Eight specialized trails for birdwatching were presented as part of the initiative to develop Teskey Geopark on the southern shore of Issyk-Kul Lake. The press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce reported.

According to it, the initiative is being implemented within the framework of Green Economy and Sustainable Development of the Private Sector in the Kyrgyz Republic program, implemented by GIZ with financial support from BMZ, the EU and the Swiss government.

In addition, the initiative provides support to three craft workshops uniting more than 50 women from Jeti-Oguz and Ton districts of Issyk-Kul region. They create souvenir toys.

The launch of new birdwatching trails and the development of handicraft production contribute to the promotion of Kyrgyzstan as a destination for ecotourism, the ministry noted.