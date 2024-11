Camera traps captured endangered animals in the Alatai State Nature Park, located on the southern slope of Chatkal range of Uzungol-Akmat mountains in Toktogul district of Jalal-Abad region.

As the Ministry of Ecology, Natural Resources and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan noted, scientific work is regularly carried out in Alatai, which has made it possible to identify rare and endangered species of plants and animals listed in the Red Book of Kyrgyzstan.

This park was organized by a government decree dated January 26, 2016. Unique endemic flora and fauna have been preserved on its territory. The park helps preserve the snow leopard, brown bear, lynx, golden eagle, bearded vulture, black vulture, Himalayan vulture and other species of animals.