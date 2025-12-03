14:54
12,600 parrots imported from Kyrgyzstan to Krasnoyarsk in 2025

In 2025, at least 12,600 parrots were imported from Kyrgyzstan to Krasnoyarsk. The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) reported.

According to the agency, specialists from the Krasnoyarsk Krai administration conducted veterinary inspections of 840 pet birds (budgies, cockatoo parrots, ring-necked parakeets, and lovebirds) at the Russian state border checkpoint in late November.

The parrots were imported to Krasnoyarsk Krai by air from the Kyrgyz village of Kashkar-Kyshtak.

The pet birds were transported in compliance with the veterinary and sanitary requirements of Russia and the Customs Union, the report notes.

The cargo was intended for an individual entrepreneur breeding and keeping ornamental birds in Krasnoyarsk.

The parrots are being housed in a specially prepared quarantine facility. During the quarantine period, all necessary diagnostic tests and preventative measures will be carried out under the supervision of veterinary supervision specialists.

Since the beginning of 2025, a total of 17 batches of pet birds have been imported to Krasnoyarsk from the Kyrgyz Republic.
