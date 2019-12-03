Passenger bus overturns in Kazakhstan, victims reported

A bus with 50 passengers overturned on a highway in Kyzylorda region of Kazakhstan. Tengrinews.kz reported, citing the press service of the Committee for Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle due to icy conditions and allowed overturning today morning at 5.25 on Kyzylorda — Kumkol highway.

According to preliminary information, there were 50 passengers in the bus.

«As of 7.56, four killed were found at the scene, 15 victims were rescued. Emergency rescue operations are ongoing,» statement of the Committee for Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan says.