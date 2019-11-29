15:05
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

National Bank comments on transfer of $ 48.3 bln from Kyrgyzstan

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev told during discussion of the draft republican budget for 2020 and forecast for 2021 in the Parliament the day before that $ 48.3 billion had been transferred from banks of Kyrgyzstan last year.

The National Bank explained to 24.kg news agency that these were legal transactions. According to the bank representatives, the announced information reflects the cash flow during all operations of commercial banks related to their activities with non-residents.

«In 2018, the country’s commercial banks carried out operations in the amount of $ 88.6 billion, which went through their correspondent accounts, increasing and decreasing their assets. In the first half of 2019, the volume of similar operations of commercial banks amounted to $ 48.1 billion,» the National Bank said.

Experts of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic note that a commercial bank can redirect its funds multiple times abroad and back to the republic for a certain period of time within the framework of its operational activities. In other words, there is a turnover of finances.

Such turnover may also include operations between banks’ own assets abroad, for example, exchange of one currency into another or transfer from one correspondent account to another abroad.

«Thus, once transferred amount of money can «turn round» several times abroad. All these operations are reflected in reports of banks. Accounting of such operations is carried out in accordance with the international methodology,» the bank said.

Parliament deputies raised the issue of smuggling and corruption at the Customs following an investigation of journalists.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev claims that $ 700 million in question is money of business.
link:
views: 58
Print
Related
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent
National Bank proposes temporary administration regime for payment systems
National Bank annuls registration of 3 electronic money system operators
Akyns to tell Kyrgyzstanis about inflation and family budget
National Bank suspends licenses of payment system operator
Sooronbai Jeenbekov speaks for support of projects in regions by banks
National Bank proposes to create mobile offices of banks in regions
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan buys 1.6 tons of gold since beginning of 2019
Number of National Bank’s interventions almost halved in 2018
National Bank expands potential for use of electronic digital signature
Popular
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about raising CSTO authority Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about raising CSTO authority
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
29 November, Friday
14:49
Fog and zero wind - reasons for high level of air pollution in Bishkek Fog and zero wind - reasons for high level of air pollu...
14:30
National Bank comments on transfer of $ 48.3 bln from Kyrgyzstan
14:09
Court remands Farid Niyazov in custody until February 9
13:51
Relatives of Aftandil Zhorobekov gather at SCNS building in Bishkek
13:40
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives in Tashkent