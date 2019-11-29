15:06
Court remands Farid Niyazov in custody until February 9

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek extended measure of restraint to the former head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Farid Niyazov. The Deputy Chairwoman of SDPK Kunduz Zholdubaeva told.

According to her, the term of detention of Farid Niyazov in Bishkek pre-trial detention center 1 was extended until February 9, 2020.

«Preventive measure in form of detention was also considered for Kiyas Smailov, Amantur Zhamgyrchiev. They will also remain in the pre-trial detention center 1,» said Kunduz Zholdubaeva.

Recall, Farid Niyazov and other supporters of Almazbek Atambayev were formally charged with organization of riots, murder and taking employees of Alpha special forces of SCNS hostage during the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8.
