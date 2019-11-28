14:04
Russia donates two helicopters to Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation donated two MI-8MT helicopters and P-18 radar stations to the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan as gratuitous military-technical assistance. Press service of the General Staff reported.

The acceptance and transfer ceremony took place on the territory of the aviation technical operational unit of the Air Forces of the Kyrgyz Armed Forces in Kant.

Colonel Nurlan Chomoev, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic, noted that the issues of ensuring global and regional security and stability have traditionally been one of the priority areas of cooperation requiring consolidation of efforts of the defense departments of the parties.

«At the same time, a common position on many issues in the field of defense and security creates a solid foundation for expansion and intensification of bilateral ties,» he said.

The General Staff added that provision of the military-technical assistance to the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic by the Russian side was stipulated by the provisions of the interstate agreement regulating the stay of the United Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan.

«In accordance with the agreements between the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Ministry of Defense, two MI-8MT helicopters and nine BRDM-2M (armored reconnaissance and patrol vehicles) have been already delivered in April this year,» the department said.
