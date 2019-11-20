Jeenbekov urges security officials to prevent violence against children

«We must step up efforts to prevent violence against children and protect them,» the appeal of the President of Kyrgyzstan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of signing of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child says. Press service of the head of state reports.

The appeal notes that the republic has joined the convention 25 years ago.

«Thus, our society has committed that every child will be taken care of both by the parents and the state. We must ensure respect for the children’s rights, guarantee access to quality educational programs, protection of their health, the right to a family environment and a safe society, and prevent violence against them,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

He adds that we all need to support children with disabilities, giving them an opportunity to develop along with their agemates.

Law enforcement, judicial and local authorities should step up their efforts on prevention of violence against children and their protection. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

In addition, the president believes that Tumar campaign for support of children, launched on June 1, should be annual.