Kyrgyzstan launches Tumar campaign against child abuse

Tumar campaign against child abuse begins in Kyrgyzstan today with the support of the President of the country. Press service of the head of state reported.

The campaign starts with the traditional ceremony «Tushoo Kesuu» (cutting of binds) on the Old Square of Bishkek. At least 200 children — manaschi, 100 children — komuz players and other folklore performances are expected.

«The campaign’s idea is to protect children from violence, including changing their perception of child abuse, banning corporal punishment and informing parents about positive parenting. Child protection issues should be considered and resolved daily by all state bodies, local governments, non-governmental and international organizations,» the press service stressed.

The main goal of the campaign is to collect half a million signatures for refusing child abuse and promotion of positive parenting.

The key message of the event: «I will become a protective amulet for children — Tumar!». Each adult, following the motto, should become a protector from misfortune and threats for each child.

The press service added that the world community in 2019 marks the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. It was ratified by the Kyrgyz Republic 25 years ago.

The campaign will last until the end of 2019.