11:52
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan launches Tumar campaign against child abuse

Tumar campaign against child abuse begins in Kyrgyzstan today with the support of the President of the country. Press service of the head of state reported.

The campaign starts with the traditional ceremony «Tushoo Kesuu» (cutting of binds) on the Old Square of Bishkek. At least 200 children — manaschi, 100 children — komuz players and other folklore performances are expected.

Related news
Number of crimes against minors on rise in Bishkek
«The campaign’s idea is to protect children from violence, including changing their perception of child abuse, banning corporal punishment and informing parents about positive parenting. Child protection issues should be considered and resolved daily by all state bodies, local governments, non-governmental and international organizations,» the press service stressed.

The main goal of the campaign is to collect half a million signatures for refusing child abuse and promotion of positive parenting.

The key message of the event: «I will become a protective amulet for children — Tumar!». Each adult, following the motto, should become a protector from misfortune and threats for each child.

The press service added that the world community in 2019 marks the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. It was ratified by the Kyrgyz Republic 25 years ago.

The campaign will last until the end of 2019.
link:
views: 54
Print
Related
Number of crimes against minors on rise in Bishkek
Death of 2-year-old girl in Suzak. Grandmother banned from leaving country
6 children abandoned by parents in Moscow hospitals returned to Kyrgyzstan
Parents punish their children by blows to face, body and legs in Kyrgyzstan
Father beats seven-year-old son to brain concussion, breaks his arm
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for rape of his daughter
Criminal case opened on beating two-year-old girl in Suzak
Beaten two-year-old girl taken to intensive care unit in Suzak
Mother of boy beaten by his uncle to return to Bishkek
Man who tied child to car released on own recognizance
Popular
39 people turn to hospital with acute intestinal infections during 24 hours 39 people turn to hospital with acute intestinal infections during 24 hours
Aknet scandal: President of the company arrested Aknet scandal: President of the company arrested
Kyrgyzstan to celebrate Orozo Ait on June 5 Kyrgyzstan to celebrate Orozo Ait on June 5
Police Lieutenant Colonel turns out to be organizer of criminal group Police Lieutenant Colonel turns out to be organizer of criminal group