Rallies in Hong Kong. Parents of Kyrgyz students ask president for help

Parents of students from Kyrgyzstan studying in Hong Kong ask the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to assist in evacuation of their children to their homeland. Islanbek Maatkerim uulu told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, relatives of the students are concerned about the unrest on the island. About 40 students are currently in various camps.

Related news Foreign Ministry ignores requests to evacuate Kyrgyz students from Hong Kong

«My son is a first year student at SDU. His hostel is located in the area where the riots take place. He and other foreign students were evacuated to some camp. There is no reaction from the Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, although Kazakhstan has taken its students out. Several buildings of the hostel where students live are burned down, we are concerned about this situation. Parents of some students bought tickets to Bishkek for their children, but many of us do not have such an opportunity. Therefore, we ask the president to help us,» said Islanbek Maatkerim uulu.

Recall, protests continue in Hong Kong for several months. Initially, people came out to the streets to express their disagreement with an amendment to the extradition law, but even after the authorities decided to cancel this amendment to the law, protesters continue to riot in the city.