15:26
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Rallies in Hong Kong. Parents of Kyrgyz students ask president for help

Parents of students from Kyrgyzstan studying in Hong Kong ask the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to assist in evacuation of their children to their homeland. Islanbek Maatkerim uulu told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, relatives of the students are concerned about the unrest on the island. About 40 students are currently in various camps.

Related news
Foreign Ministry ignores requests to evacuate Kyrgyz students from Hong Kong
«My son is a first year student at SDU. His hostel is located in the area where the riots take place. He and other foreign students were evacuated to some camp. There is no reaction from the Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, although Kazakhstan has taken its students out. Several buildings of the hostel where students live are burned down, we are concerned about this situation. Parents of some students bought tickets to Bishkek for their children, but many of us do not have such an opportunity. Therefore, we ask the president to help us,» said Islanbek Maatkerim uulu.

Recall, protests continue in Hong Kong for several months. Initially, people came out to the streets to express their disagreement with an amendment to the extradition law, but even after the authorities decided to cancel this amendment to the law, protesters continue to riot in the city.
link:
views: 59
Print
Related
Foreign Ministry ignores requests to evacuate Kyrgyz students from Hong Kong
Kyrgyzstan included in the top 5 countries most indebted to China
Chinese citizen tries to take historical coins out of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan owes 30 percent of its GDP to China
China - Kyrgyzstan border to be temporarily closed
Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be temporarily closed
Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan cooperates with Chinese company CEIEC
Consulate General of China in Osh city suspends work
Citizens of China robbed near Dordoi market
Solton- Sary conflict. Embassy of China makes statement
Popular
Kyrgyzstanis not be able to obtain visas to Italy, Spain, Austria in Bishkek Kyrgyzstanis not be able to obtain visas to Italy, Spain, Austria in Bishkek
Explosion in Bishkek. Services could not check cafe until 2020 Explosion in Bishkek. Services could not check cafe until 2020
Kyrgyzstan allows driving at 110 kilometers per hour Kyrgyzstan allows driving at 110 kilometers per hour
Emergency Situations Ministry warns of avalanches on Karakol - Enilchek road Emergency Situations Ministry warns of avalanches on Karakol - Enilchek road
15 November, Friday
15:07
Rallies in Hong Kong. Parents of Kyrgyz students ask president for help Rallies in Hong Kong. Parents of Kyrgyz students ask pr...
15:01
Two Kyrgyzstanis become Asian Chess Champions
14:46
State Registration Service issues 36 fake Kyrgyz passports in 2019
14:30
Foreign Ministry ignores requests to evacuate Kyrgyz students from Hong Kong
14:14
Confidence in Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan continues to decline