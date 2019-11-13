Defendant faces life sentence for murder of prosecutor Anarbai Mamazhakypov

Trial of murder of a prosecutor of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan continues in Osh City Court. Lawyer of the defendant Melis Kalykov, Sartbai Zhaichybekov, said that his client was facing a life sentence.

According to him, Melis Kalykov has a few chances to remain at large. «We can hardly count on a fair sentence, since judge Zholbors Kudayarov is interested in imprisoning him. I believe that the presiding judge, who himself is a defendant in three criminal cases, is pressured by the prosecutor’s office. Moreover, the investigator, who deals with Kalykov’s case, also deals with the judge’s case,» Sartbai Zhaichybekov said.

Recall, the prosecutor of Batken region Anarbai Mamazhakypov was killed in Batken on November 18, 2018. His burnt body was found outside the city. Police detained an employee of the local capital construction department on suspicion of the murder.