Murder of Aierken Saimaiti: Detainees tell about motives of crime

Suspects in the murder of a Chinese citizen Aierken Saimaiti told about motives of the crime. Head of the Adana city police department Atilla Kilic reported to Azattyk.

According to him, law enforcement authorities detained a Syrian citizen Ali Isbekh and two citizens of Kyrgyzstan — Khusein Akmataliev and Abdullah Enver.

«The Syrian citizen had a fake passport. Kyrgyzstanis arrived in Turkey a month ago. They stated at an interrogation that they killed Aierken Saimaiti for not being a Muslim,» said Atilla Kilic.

Turkish media published photos of the detainees and videos of them being taken to the police station.

Aierken Saimaiti was killed in Istanbul. An unknown man shot at him on November 10 at about 20.40 when he was sitting in a cafe on Millet Street in Fatih district. Saimaiti died in a hospital from wounds.

The entrepreneur was associated with a Kyrgyz ex-customs officer Raiymbek Matraimov in an investigation by Azattyk into withdrawal of $ 700 million and gold from Kyrgyzstan through Abdyraz company, which owned the Kyrgyz-Chinese market in Batken. According to some reports, Saimaiti drove a car of the Consul General of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Sopokov, who was dismissed today.