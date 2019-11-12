18:52
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Murder of Aierken Saimaiti: Detainees tell about motives of crime

Suspects in the murder of a Chinese citizen Aierken Saimaiti told about motives of the crime. Head of the Adana city police department Atilla Kilic reported to Azattyk.

According to him, law enforcement authorities detained a Syrian citizen Ali Isbekh and two citizens of Kyrgyzstan — Khusein Akmataliev and Abdullah Enver.

Related news
Kyrgyzstanis suspected of murder of Aierken Saimaiti detained
«The Syrian citizen had a fake passport. Kyrgyzstanis arrived in Turkey a month ago. They stated at an interrogation that they killed Aierken Saimaiti for not being a Muslim,» said Atilla Kilic.

Turkish media published photos of the detainees and videos of them being taken to the police station.

Aierken Saimaiti was killed in Istanbul. An unknown man shot at him on November 10 at about 20.40 when he was sitting in a cafe on Millet Street in Fatih district. Saimaiti died in a hospital from wounds.

The entrepreneur was associated with a Kyrgyz ex-customs officer Raiymbek Matraimov in an investigation by Azattyk into withdrawal of $ 700 million and gold from Kyrgyzstan through Abdyraz company, which owned the Kyrgyz-Chinese market in Batken. According to some reports, Saimaiti drove a car of the Consul General of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Sopokov, who was dismissed today.
link:
views: 97
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis suspected of murder of Aierken Saimaiti detained
Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Istanbul dismissed due to Saimaiti case
Chinese citizen called Raiymbek Matraimov’s partner killed in Turkey
Happy people live in Kyrgyzstan, heart surgeon from Turkey Mustafa Unal believes
Sooronbai Jeenbekov about relations with Raiymbek Matraimov
Turkish company claims $ 25 mln from Transport Ministry for breach of contract
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey plan to increase trade turnover to $ 1 billion
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan detained at Turkish airports for alcohol and cigarettes
Kyrgyzstani taken away passport in Turkey, he can’t leave country
Teacher from Turkey could not fall in love with Bishkek and is glad to leave
Popular
Police detain tenant after explosion at fast food café in Bishkek Police detain tenant after explosion at fast food café in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan included in 30 top emerging travel destinations for 2020 Kyrgyzstan included in 30 top emerging travel destinations for 2020
Smuggling of cigarettes for 2.7 million soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented Smuggling of cigarettes for 2.7 million soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented
One killed in explosion at fast food cafe in Bishkek One killed in explosion at fast food cafe in Bishkek
12 November, Tuesday
17:50
Murder of Aierken Saimaiti: Detainees tell about motives of crime Murder of Aierken Saimaiti: Detainees tell about motive...
17:14
Kyrgyzstanis suspected of murder of Aierken Saimaiti detained
16:43
110 km/h speed limit. Where and when it is allowed in Kyrgyzstan
16:24
Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Istanbul dismissed due to Saimaiti case
15:36
President tells about contribution of Kyrgyzstan to climate change prevention