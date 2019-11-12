17:20
Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Istanbul dismissed due to Saimaiti case

Erkin Sopokov, Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Istanbul, was relieved of his post. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Head of State Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree according to which Erkin Sopokov was relieved of his post as a Consul General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Istanbul.

According to some reports, the car, which businessman Aierken Saimaiti supposedly used in Istanbul, belongs to the Consul General Erkin Sopokov.

But the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan has not yet commented on the information that appeared in the media.

Erkin Sopokov had headed the Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Istanbul since April 2017. Before the diplomatic service, he was a Kyrgyzavtomash driver.
