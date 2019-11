There is an avalanche hazard due to precipitations on November 11-12 in the mountainous areas and on Karakol — Enilchek road (Chon-Ashuu pass). Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Avalanches, snow drifts, packed snow and ice are expected from the 76th to the 90th kilometer of the road.

It is necessary to strictly observe a distance between vehicles of 500 meters on roads when driving through avalanche-prone areas.