EAEU strengthens control over safety of imported goods

Countries of the Eurasian Economic Union take measures to strengthen control over safety of imported products. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reports.

The Intergovernmental Council decided on persons authorized by foreign manufacturers acting as applicants to assess the conformity of imported products with the requirements of the technical regulations of the union in Moscow on October 25. «This decision is of particular importance for creation of an effective mechanism for controlling the safety of imported goods on the market of the Eurasian Economic Union,» said Viktor Nazarenko, Member of the Board (Minister) for Technical Regulation of the EEC.

He stressed that this was one of the most important steps to create the conditions for prevention of import of unsafe products from third countries into the EAEU. The practice of arbitrary application of the provisions of the Treaty on the EAEU at the national level has led to unprecedented favorable conditions for the supply of imported products to the single Union market, the safety of which has not been properly confirmed.

«The insufficient level of protection of the Union market from unsafe products has a significant impact on the competitiveness of the EAEU countries on the domestic market. This leads to significant additional costs and losses of industry and business of the member states of the association. To ensure safety of goods, persons authorized by foreign manufacturers must act on behalf of these manufacturers when assessing compliance and putting products into circulation in the customs territory of the union, and also respond if they do not comply with the standards of technical regulations of the union,» the EEC noted.

The decision also contains an EEC instruction to prepare adjustments to the Union Treaty and EAEU legal acts. They will allow to limit the supply of products, safety of which is not confirmed or which are accompanied by unreasonably issued conformity assessment documents already at the stage of import into the territory of the countries of the union.