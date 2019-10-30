Сold water rates increased in Bishkek

Cold water and sewerage rates will be increased in Bishkek starting from November 15. The decision was made by the deputies of the Bishkek City Council at the last session.

As the Bishkek City Administration explained, this is a necessary measure, because the current rates do not cover the cost of utilities, Bishkekvodokanal is in an extremely difficult financial situation, and the networks are worn out.

«It operates 1,480 kilometers of water supply and 720 kilometers of sewerage networks. Their wear and tear is 80 percent. More than 25,000 breakdowns occur annually. 500 kilometers are in urgent need of rehabilitation,» said Bakytbek Dyushembiev, head of Bishkekvodokanal.

We cannot keep the water supply and sewerage systems at risk. New rates will ensure its full operation. Bakytbek Dyushembiev

According to him, the company is currently working to reduce water losses. It has managed to reduce them by 6 million out of 26 million cubic meters, in particular through installation of meters for legal entities using water for commercial purposes: saunas, car washes and others. The enterprise plans to install water meters in the private sector and apartments. As of today, only 2 percent of residents have them.

As a result, the cold water rates for the population increased 1.5 times: from 5.38 to 8.1 soms per cubic meter, for sewerage — almost doubled.

Residents will pay 2.3 soms instead of 1.2 soms per cubic meter for sewage water. This applies to consumers with installed water meters.

The cost of water supply and sewerage services for consumers who do not have meters depends on the degree of improvement of houses, taking into account the discharge of water into the city sewerage system.

Citizens who use street stand pipes will pay 8.63 soms per person per month instead of 5.73, and domestic ones — 14.78 soms instead of 9.82. As for consumers of houses with water supply, but without a centralized sewage system, the rates increased by 8.27 soms: 24.62 soms instead of 16.36 per person. Those who have water supply system and heating columns, but do not have a sewage system, will pay 13.62 soms more. Previously, they paid 26.95 soms per person, now — 40.57. Bishkek residents, who, in addition to the water supply system and heating columns, have bathtubs and sewerage system, will pay 53.77 per person instead of 34.02 soms (19.75 soms more.) Residents of multi-storey and individual houses with water supply, sewage systems, bathtubs and hot water supply will have to pay 41.38 soms more: from 67.89 soms to 109.27 per person.

The cost of maintaining the domestic water supply and sewage networks will also change.

Instead of 0.57 soms per month per square meter, citizens will pay 0.85.

Thus, residents of one-room apartments with an area of ​​33 square meters will pay 9.24 soms more per month: 28.05 soms instead of 18.81.

Owners of two-room apartments with an area of ​​45 square meters will pay 38.25 soms instead of 25.65 (12.6 soms more).

Consumers living in three-room apartments with an area of ​​60 square meters will pay 51 soms instead of 34.2 (16.8 soms increase).