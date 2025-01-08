13:28
USD 87.00
EUR 90.63
RUB 0.79
English

National Bank intends to take control of tariffs, fees for provision of services

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan is initiating amendments to a number of legislative acts aimed at regulating tariffs and fees for the provision of banking and payment services.

As the bank explained, this is necessary in order to ensure financial inclusion, protect consumer rights and increase the availability of basic financial services for a wide range of the population.

According to the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, to date, commercial banks and non-bank financial and credit organizations independently set interest rates, fees and tariffs for their services. The lack of restrictions in the context of the dominant position of certain market players has led to a number of negative consequences:

  • High fees for basic services, such as transfers, cash withdrawals and account servicing, reaching 5 percent;
  • Limited availability of services for socially vulnerable groups, small businesses and residents of remote regions;
  • Use of complex and non-transparent tariff structures that make it difficult for customers to understand the actual cost of services and choose the most advantageous offer;
  • High interest rates on loans, reaching 33-34 percent, which increases the debt burden on citizens and reduces the availability of borrowed funds.

To solve these problems, the National Bank proposes to secure for itself the authority to establish requirements, restrictions and prohibitions related to tariffs, fees and interest rates. This will allow establishing fair pricing rules and strengthening control over the practices of financial institutions.
link: https://24.kg/english/316169/
views: 143
Print
Related
National Bank approves roadmap for implementation of ESG principles
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts third currency intervention in December
Inflation rate in Kyrgyzstan is 6.2 percent — National Bank
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan suspends licenses of two exchange offices
National Bank proposes to introduce fee for exchange of old-design dollars
National Bank, IPC plan to increase speed of payments via QR code
National Bank does not sell digital soms — Melis Turgunbaev
National Bank conducts second intervention for week, selling $51.7 million
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes again, selling $88 million
National Bank intends to strengthen measures against fraud in banking sector
Popular
Friendship Bridge on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be transferred to Kyrgyzstan Friendship Bridge on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be transferred to Kyrgyzstan
National Bank approves roadmap for implementation of ESG principles National Bank approves roadmap for implementation of ESG principles
Mass road accident in Kazakhstan: 71 people evacuated, 95 cars damaged Mass road accident in Kazakhstan: 71 people evacuated, 95 cars damaged
Cabinet approves National Export Program "Made in Kyrgyzstan" Cabinet approves National Export Program "Made in Kyrgyzstan"
8 January, Wednesday
12:39
Shell explosion in Arka-2: Health Ministry reports on condition of victims Shell explosion in Arka-2: Health Ministry reports on c...
12:25
Plane crash in Aktau: Two Kyrgyzstanis discharged from hospital
12:14
Football players from Italy, Serbia, Bosnia and Ukraine join Dordoi FC
12:04
National Bank intends to take control of tariffs, fees for provision of services
11:56
Cabinet approves list of goods and raw materials subject to zero VAT rate