22:43
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Investors granted right to set tariffs for rail transportation in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved a resolution regulating the tariff policy for rail transport services.

The innovations are related to the implementation of international agreements within the framework of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan project. In particular, they concern the design, construction, financing and operation of Torugart-Jalal-Abad railway line.

According to the changes, investors implementing projects on development of railway infrastructure in Kyrgyzstan will have the right to independently set tariffs for the transportation of passengers and goods on domestic routes within the established range, as well as set fees for additional operations.

The principles that investors must take into account when setting tariffs are also spelled out: market demand, financing and operating costs, the impact of inflation and currency fluctuations, as well as international agreements on tariffs for transit transportation.

The resolution will come into force on June 21, 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/332064/
views: 145
Print
Related
Construction of Balykchy-Kochkor railway to cost 9,472 billion soms
Kazakhstan to reduce freight transit tariffs for Kyrgyzstan
Reconstruction of Bishkek-2 railway station completed
Chinese investor to build two waste incineration plants in Issyk-Kul region
China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway: 48 bridges to be built
Service prices rise the most in Naryn region over past five years
Energy Ministry proposes to increase heating tariffs from June 2025
Ring railway around Issyk-Kul planned to be built in 5-6 years
Possibility of construction of monorail roads discussed in Bishkek
China proposes Kyrgyzstan to build Aksu – Bedel – Balykchy railway
Popular
Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city
IMF predicts Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate to decline to 6.8 percent IMF predicts Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate to decline to 6.8 percent
Earthquake of up to magnitude 4 recorded in Naryn region Earthquake of up to magnitude 4 recorded in Naryn region
Sadyr Japarov leads Google searches in Kyrgyzstan, except for June 2024 Sadyr Japarov leads Google searches in Kyrgyzstan, except for June 2024
9 June, Monday
21:35
Investors granted right to set tariffs for rail transportation in Kyrgyzstan Investors granted right to set tariffs for rail transpo...
17:40
Kyrgyz triathletes win gold at tournament in Azerbaijan
17:34
Kyrgyzstan to elect Parliament under revised system — President signs law
17:25
More than 12,000 foreign citizens work in Kyrgyzstan
17:20
Over 3,000 foreigners apply for legalization in Kyrgyzstan