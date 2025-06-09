Investors granted right to set tariffs for rail transportation in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved a resolution regulating the tariff policy for rail transport services.

The innovations are related to the implementation of international agreements within the framework of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan project. In particular, they concern the design, construction, financing and operation of Torugart-Jalal-Abad railway line.

According to the changes, investors implementing projects on development of railway infrastructure in Kyrgyzstan will have the right to independently set tariffs for the transportation of passengers and goods on domestic routes within the established range, as well as set fees for additional operations.

The principles that investors must take into account when setting tariffs are also spelled out: market demand, financing and operating costs, the impact of inflation and currency fluctuations, as well as international agreements on tariffs for transit transportation.

The resolution will come into force on June 21, 2025.