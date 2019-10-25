17:15
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Term of detention of former president Atambayev extended

Preventive measure of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev was extended. The trial was held without his participation. Lawyer Sergei Slesarev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, such a decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

«The preventive measure in the form of detention was extended for duration of the trial, which, by law, lasts two months. Such a decision was made solely by the judge. In general, the judge should have considered this issue at the preliminary hearings and asked opinions of the parties,» said Sergei Slesarev.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes: violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage taking, riots, corruption.
link:
views: 77
Print
Related
Constitutional Chamber announces decision on withdrawal of Atambayev’s immunity
Term of detention of Alga Kylychev extended
Ombudsman visits Almazbek Atambayev in pretrial detention center
Koi-Tash riots. Atambayev’s supporters not admit their guilt
Preliminary hearings to take place without Almazbek Atambayev
Atambayev’s case. Businessman Subihi Parkhati detained in Kyrgyzstan
Almazbek Atambayev threatens with hunger strike
Court orders to ensure presence of Almazbek Atambayev at hearing
Almazbek Atambayev still refuses to participate in court hearings
Court remands Amantur Zhamgyrchiev in custody
Popular
Parliamentary election scheduled for October 4, 2020 in Kyrgyzstan Parliamentary election scheduled for October 4, 2020 in Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister of Japan accepts invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister of Japan accepts invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan
Wanted member of terrorist group arrested in Osh city Wanted member of terrorist group arrested in Osh city
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives in Japan President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives in Japan
25 October, Friday
16:31
Term of detention of former president Atambayev extended Term of detention of former president Atambayev extende...
16:23
Branch of Moscow State University to be built in Osh city
16:13
Kyrgyzstan plans to raise salaries of foster parents
15:52
Fraudster from Kyrgyzstan detained in St. Petersburg
15:44
Interior Minister tells details of murder of businessman Khufur Abdurakheman