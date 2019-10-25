Term of detention of former president Atambayev extended

Preventive measure of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev was extended. The trial was held without his participation. Lawyer Sergei Slesarev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, such a decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

«The preventive measure in the form of detention was extended for duration of the trial, which, by law, lasts two months. Such a decision was made solely by the judge. In general, the judge should have considered this issue at the preliminary hearings and asked opinions of the parties,» said Sergei Slesarev.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes: violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage taking, riots, corruption.