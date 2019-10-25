Interior Minister tells details of murder of businessman Khufur Abdurakheman

Interior Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kashkar Dzhunushaliev told AKIpress reporters details of kidnapping and murder of the 37-year-old businessman Khufur Abdurakheman.

According to him, the entrepreneur was tailed. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed that the main suspect in the organization of the crime was a former police officer, and the suspect in the murder was an ex-employee of the Traffic Safety Department.

«The organizer is a former policeman Kurmanaliev. In 2016, employees of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes detained him for extortion. He was fired, a trial took place. And the traffic police officer (the murder suspect) worked at the department from 2010 to 2014,» he said.

Kashkar Dzhunushaliev noted that the investigators had no other versions, it was a planned robbery. The crime was quickly solved thanks to the cameras of Safe City project. Field investigators detected a vehicle that constantly moved behind the businessman’s car.

«The criminal police service did a good job. The car was detained at Sosnovka post when the suspects were leaving for Talas. If they had gone there, then we would have already lost their track. I gave the command to detain. During the investigation, one of them told everything,» the Interior Minister said.

According to him, the victim had 70,000 soms with him. The suspects took this money from him and demanded more.

The body of 37-year-old Khufur Abdurakheman was found in Kochkor district of Naryn region.

«The deceased disappeared on October 4. He was kidnapped and killed. It is known that the police detained five suspects. They repainted his car and drove it. The suspects were placed in the temporary detention center of the Central Internal Affairs Department of the capital,» the police informed earlier.