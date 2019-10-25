Asian Development Bank to allocate $ 50 million to support Kyrgyzstan’s budget

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan supported ratification of a grant agreement on a program to promote economic diversification between Kyrgyzstan and the Asian Development Bank.

It is specified that the program is aimed at creating conditions for increasing competitiveness in trade and investment, supporting small and medium-sized businesses and providing jobs. The program consists of four main areas: trade and investment competitiveness, development of the business sector, public-private partnership and development of skills related to industries.

ADB will provide a grant to support the budget of $ 50 million for its implementation.