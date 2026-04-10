ADB forecasts Kyrgyzstan's economic growth at 8.9 percent in 2026

The economy of Kyrgyzstan will grow by 8.9 percent in 2026. The April edition of the Asian Development Bank’s Asian Development Outlook (ADO) says.

Analysts estimate that growth will slow down compared to 2025, when it reached 11.1 percent, but will remain sustainable.

Growth is expected to reach 8.4 percent in 2027.

Domestic demand will remain the main driver of the economy, supported by remittances and public investment under the National Development Program until 2030. At the same time, activity in construction and trade is forecast to decline.

ADB Country Director for the Kyrgyz Republic Zheng Wu stated that the country retains the potential for high growth in the medium term. According to him, this requires strengthening the role of the private sector and promoting structural reforms aimed at improving the investment climate.

Inflation is forecast to rise from 8.2 percent last year to 10.3 percent in 2026, and then decline to 8.5 percent in 2027.

Price growth will be driven by strong domestic demand, higher electricity and heating tariffs, and exchange rate fluctuations.

At the same time, inflation will remain above the National Bank’s target range (5-7 percent). Under these conditions, the regulator is expected to maintain a tight monetary policy, including foreign exchange interventions.

The ADB also warns of risks to the economic slowdown. These include geopolitical uncertainty, changes in supply chains, and rising energy prices, which could impact inflation and trade flows.