Asian Development Bank President arrives in Kyrgyzstan

Asian Development Bank President Masato Kanda has arrived in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Finance’s press service reported.

As part of his working visit, the ADB President will participate in the 24th Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Conference «Green and Digital CAREC.»

It was previously reported that the Asian Development Bank approved a $56.4 million program to help Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan improve their disaster response capacity.

The program will be financed by a $53.1 million grant from the Asian Development Fund and $3.3 million in co-financing from the Asia-Pacific Climate Finance Fund.
