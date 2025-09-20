ADB ready to support tourism and energy projects in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan hosted a meeting with Asian Development Bank (ADB) Executive Director Mr. Parjiono, the ministry’s press service reported.

Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Baketaev discussed the implementation of joint projects and strengthening cooperation with the ADB.

He emphasized that supporting small and medium-sized enterprises is a priority of state policy, noting that sustainable economic growth and higher budget revenues are impossible without entrepreneurship development.

The minister also highlighted the importance of developing tourism, stressing that Kyrgyzstan has a unique natural and cultural potential still little known to the world. Comprehensive development of these areas, along with environmental initiatives, will be key drivers of economic growth and improved quality of life.

Mr. Parjiono stated that the ADB sees significant potential in Kyrgyzstan and pointed out that even small investments can deliver tangible results. He placed special focus on projects in the energy and tourism sectors, as well as youth support.

The ADB representative underlined that the bank values not the size of investments, but the efficiency of their use.

Following the meeting, both sides expressed readiness to continue fruitful cooperation.