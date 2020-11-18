Equipment for $ 200,000 donated to hospitals in Bishkek, Osh and Naryn region

Large hospitals in Bishkek, Osh and Naryn region received medical equipment from the Asian Development Bank and UNICEF. Press service of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The medical institutions received 20 oxygen concentrators, 20 oxygen flow distributors and 27 pulse oximeters.

The cost of the equipment is $ 200,000.

«Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, oxygen concentrators and pulse oximeters have begun to be used around the world to treat patients with coronavirus. The oxygen flow distributor allows to distribute medical oxygen from one concentrator to several patients,» the ministry informed.