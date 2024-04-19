13:26
USD 89.01
EUR 95.05
RUB 0.94
English

Asian Development Bank ready to finance construction of Kambarata HPP 1

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov met with the President of the Asian Development Bank Masatsugu Asakawa in Washington (USA). The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The parties discussed issues of development of bilateral relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and ADB, in particular the progress of implementation of current projects financed by ADB.

Particular attention was paid to ADB’s participation in financing the large-scale construction project Kambarata HPP 1.

Akylbek Japarov outlined to the ADB President the fundamental advantages of the mentioned project, the proposed financing model, the potential impact on the energy security of the countries of Central Asia and other data of interest for participation in the financing of this project.

Masatsugu Asakawa confirmed the bank’s readiness to participate in financing Kambarata HPP 1 and supporting projects that contribute to the sustainable development of the energy sector and infrastructure in the region.

The volume of financial support and financial instruments will depend on the structure of the financial model of Kambarata HPP 1 construction project.

The ADB President emphasized that the bank has a wide range of financial instruments, ranging from highly concessional sovereign loans to member states to private sector lending and provision of various guarantees.

Following the meeting, Akylbek Japarov invited him to take part in the investment energy forum, which will be held in Vienna (Austria) in early June 2024. It will be dedicated to the project of construction of Kambarata HPP 1 and will bring together various investors from all over the world.

In order to hold more detailed negotiations, Masatsugu Asakawa agreed to participate in the event.

It is planned that important strategic decisions will be made and statements by interested parties regarding the construction of Kambarata HPP 1 will be voiced at the forum in Vienna.

At the invitation of the head of state Sadyr Japarov, the ADB President will visit Kyrgyzstan in November on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of cooperation between the bank and the republic to get acquainted with projects implemented by the ADB and take part in high-level bilateral meetings.
link: https://24.kg/english/292035/
views: 103
Print
Related
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to create JSC for Kambarata HPP 1 project
World Bank ready to allocate $500 million for construction of Kambar-Ata 1
Documents on financing construction of Kambarata HPP 1 ratified
Kambar-Ata 1: EDB discusses participation in project with Cabinet of Ministers
World Bank to support Kyrgyzstan in updating feasibility study of Kambarata-1
World Bank to allocate $5 million for Kambarata HPP 1 project
Construction of Kambarata HPP 1: Kyrgyzstan invites investors
Russia plans to participate in construction of Kambarata HPP 1
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to cooperate in construction of Kambarata HPP-1
UAE also wants to participate in construction of Kambar-Ata - 1
Popular
Migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh expelled from Kyrgyzstan Migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh expelled from Kyrgyzstan
Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
SCNS asks to limit access to TikTok on territory of Kyrgyzstan SCNS asks to limit access to TikTok on territory of Kyrgyzstan
More than 100 foreign students banned from working as couriers in Bishkek More than 100 foreign students banned from working as couriers in Bishkek
19 April, Friday
13:03
Border Services of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan make joint statement Border Services of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan make joint...
12:39
Asian Development Bank ready to finance construction of Kambarata HPP 1
12:28
Man suspected of lewd acts with child in Kara-Kul
12:22
Customs services of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan plan to cooperate
12:18
International bus service to Kyrgyzstan resumed in Omsk