Asian Development Bank ready to finance construction of Kambarata HPP 1

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov met with the President of the Asian Development Bank Masatsugu Asakawa in Washington (USA). The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The parties discussed issues of development of bilateral relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and ADB, in particular the progress of implementation of current projects financed by ADB.

Particular attention was paid to ADB’s participation in financing the large-scale construction project Kambarata HPP 1.

Akylbek Japarov outlined to the ADB President the fundamental advantages of the mentioned project, the proposed financing model, the potential impact on the energy security of the countries of Central Asia and other data of interest for participation in the financing of this project.

Masatsugu Asakawa confirmed the bank’s readiness to participate in financing Kambarata HPP 1 and supporting projects that contribute to the sustainable development of the energy sector and infrastructure in the region.

The volume of financial support and financial instruments will depend on the structure of the financial model of Kambarata HPP 1 construction project.

The ADB President emphasized that the bank has a wide range of financial instruments, ranging from highly concessional sovereign loans to member states to private sector lending and provision of various guarantees.

Following the meeting, Akylbek Japarov invited him to take part in the investment energy forum, which will be held in Vienna (Austria) in early June 2024. It will be dedicated to the project of construction of Kambarata HPP 1 and will bring together various investors from all over the world.

In order to hold more detailed negotiations, Masatsugu Asakawa agreed to participate in the event.

It is planned that important strategic decisions will be made and statements by interested parties regarding the construction of Kambarata HPP 1 will be voiced at the forum in Vienna.

At the invitation of the head of state Sadyr Japarov, the ADB President will visit Kyrgyzstan in November on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of cooperation between the bank and the republic to get acquainted with projects implemented by the ADB and take part in high-level bilateral meetings.