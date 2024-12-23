Kyrgyzstan to receive $22.5 million from Asian Development Bank

Kyrgyzstan will receive $22.5 million from the Asian Development Bank in the form of a grant and a loan. Deputy Finance Minister Ruslan Tatikov announced at a meeting of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration of the Parliament.

He presented a draft agreement on financing the program Multisector Activities Support Facility 2025-2030 between the Kyrgyz Republic and the ADB. The amount of money allocated is $22.5 million (of which $13.3 million is a loan, $9.2 million is a grant).

The funds are planned to be spent on combating the effects of climate change, improving the environmental management system, and raising the standard of living in cities.